INFINITE's Sunggyu says Kang Ha Neul removed earwax and popped pimples for him

Sunggyu featured as a guest on the February 8th installment of 'Knowing Brothers', and the cast members asked him about serving in the military with Kang Ha Neul. The singer expressed, "Kang Ha Neul is very kind. He even called me on my discharge day to congratulate me."



He continued, "He's very considerate and takes care of everyone. He even removed earwax for the soldiers around him... He even removed my earwax for me and popped my pimples for me. He's a friend who's like a mom."



In related news, Sunggyu was officially discharged from the military this past January 8.



