Kangnam talks about newlywed life on 'Knowing Brothers'

Kangnam talked about newlywed life with Olympic medalist Lee Sang Hwa on 'Knowing Brothers'.



On the February 8th installment of the show, the 'Knowing Brothers' asked Kangnam, who married Lee Sang Hwa in October of last year, how married life was, and he responded, "I'm so happy."



When they asked him to explain, Kangnam said, "I feel stable. I want to go home already." He also shared a clip of his surprise event for Lee Sang Hwa that made her tear up at their wedding.



Check out Kangnam's clip above!