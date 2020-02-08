GFriend's Umji & Yuju reveal their secret code language

GFriend's Umji and Yuju revealed they have a secret code language.



On the February 8th installment of 'Amazing Saturday', Umji and Yuju were asked to speak their secret language to one another to which the rest of the studio panel members expressed surprise and confusion. The two GFriend members went on to teach the panel how to translate the code into understandable sentences, but in the end, they still kept their secret.



In the clip above, Yuju tells Umji that they should not be nervous and do well, and Umji responds that she's a bit nervous but she's sure they'll do well. In the clip below, Umji tells Yuju that she's been wanting to eat meat all day despite Shin Dong Yup's attempts to convince them to pick soup instead.



Check out the cute clips above and below!