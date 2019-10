Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa have revealed their beautiful wedding photos.

Singer/former M.I.B member Kangnam and former Olympic speed skating medalist Lee Sang Hwa will be tying the knot, after approximately a year of dating. The pair are getting married next week on October 12th at a hotel in Seoul, and their photo studio KAMA Studios has revealed some of their beautiful wedding photos.

Best of luck to the soon-to-be newlyweds!