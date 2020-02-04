Dream Catcher drop teaser images for 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' album

Dream Catcher have dropped teaser images for their upcoming 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' album.



Like the album title suggests, Dream Catcher are taking on an earthy, bohemian concept in floral-inspired prints and a mysterious vibe in their first set of teaser images. Fans can expect more teaser images from February 4-11, a lyrics spoiler on the 12th, album highlight medley on the 13th, and an MV teaser on the 17th.



Dream Catcher's first full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language' drops on February 18 KST.



What do you think of the concept photos?