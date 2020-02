iKON are not afraid of diving straight into danger, in their 2nd MV teaser for title track "Dive"!

Accompanied by rhythmic, country/folk instrumentals, the iKON members fearlessly face all kinds of dangers whether it be a bridge split in half, fire, sharp arrows, etc. The boy group's first full comeback as 6-members is now just one more day away, coming this February 6 at 6 PM KST.

Are you looking forward to iKON's long-awaited comeback with their 3rd mini album 'I Decide'?