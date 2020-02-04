Former X1 member Kim Woo Seok to debut solo

On February 5, TOP Media issued an official notice to fans regarding former X1 member Kim Woo Seok's future activities.

The label stated, "Kim Woo Seok is currently planning to release a solo album some time in the first half of 2020, and we will notify you again regarding more specific details such as the release date, etc. Kim Woo Seok's official 'V Live' channel will open on February 6 at 6 PM KST. From here on, Kim Woo Seok will be communicating with fans actively via 'V Live'."



Furthermore, TOP Media assured fans that once they are able to secure details for Kim Woo Seok's delayed fan meeting including a new venue, new date, time, etc, fans will be notified right away.



Be on the look out for Kim Woo Seok's solo 'V Live' channel, coming soon!