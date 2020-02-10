Former Wonder Girls members Sun, Yenny, and Yubin celebrate group's 13-year debut anniversary

Wonder Girls turned 13 years old today!

On February 10 KST, former leader Sun took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate the group's debut anniversary with fans.





"To all of you celebrating Wonder Girls' 13th debut anniversary, 13 years later, we are now all living differently, but the precious memories we made over several years are in my head and heart, and during my life in the future as well, they will remain a treasure I will never forget," she wrote.





"The hearts of all of you who supported Wonder Girls within the past 13 years are always precious! Maybe it is like the end of a novel that someone does not like, but even still, I don't think the beautiful stories inside that novel have disappeared. Maybe for someone it will always be a sad or pitiful story, but instead of remembering the regret, remember the beautiful things[...]," she continued, thanking the fans for their support before adding, "In the future as well, we will all be trying our best [in our own lives/careers], and I wish you happy and thankful days."



On the same day, former Wonder Girls rapper Yubin also took to her own Instagram account to share her own message of gratitude.





"Wonder Girls' 13 year anniversary. The relationship we began back in 2007 has already flew by like this. I always have only a grateful heart for you all," she wrote. "Up until this moment, I have built up many memories, but in the future, I promise I am going to make even more awesome days!!"



Yenny, who currently works under the stage name HA:TFELT, also wrote her own message to fans through Instagram.





"No way, it's already been 13 years?! Why does time go by so quickly? To commemorate 13 years, I will give you a spoiler! I'm in the middle of preparing a full-length album. I will show it to you all in the near future," she revealed, adding a picture that reads '1719.' "To Wonderful [Wonder Girls' fans] who gave me love and supported me for a long time and to everyone else, thank you."







Meanwhile, Wonder Girls debuted on February 10, 2007 through the single "Irony."