Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Former Wonder Girls members Sun, Yenny, and Yubin celebrate group's 13-year debut anniversary

AKP STAFF

Wonder Girls turned 13 years old today!

On February 10 KST, former leader Sun took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate the group's debut anniversary with fans.


"To all of you celebrating Wonder Girls' 13th debut anniversary, 13 years later, we are now all living differently, but the precious memories we made over several years are in my head and heart, and during my life in the future as well, they will remain a treasure I will never forget," she wrote.


"The hearts of all of you who supported Wonder Girls within the past 13 years are always precious! Maybe it is like the end of a novel that someone does not like, but even still, I don't think the beautiful stories inside that novel have disappeared. Maybe for someone it will always be a sad or pitiful story, but instead of remembering the regret, remember the beautiful things[...]," she continued, thanking the fans for their support before adding, "In the future as well, we will all be trying our best [in our own lives/careers], and I wish you happy and thankful days."

💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 원더걸스 13주년을 축하해 주시는 여러분께.. 13년이 지난 지금 저희들이 살아가는 모습들은 각자 다 다르지만, 수년동안 함께 만들던 소중한 추억들은 제 머리와 가슴속에 남겨져, 앞으로 살아가는 동안에도 절대로 잊지못할 보물이에요.. 13년간의 시간속에서 원더걸스를 응원해와주신 여러분의 마음은 언제나 소중합니다! 혹 누군가에게는 맘에 들지 않는 소설의 엔딩일 수도 있겠지만, 그렇다고 그 소설 속에 아름답던 이야기들이 사라진 것은 아니라고 생각해요...^^ 누군가에게는.. 마냥 슬프고 아쉽기만한 이야기일 순 있겠지만, 그런 안타까운 마음을 기억하는 대신 아름다웠던 것들을 기억하며, 시간이 지날수록 그 추억의 가치가 배가 되어 흘러갔으면 하는 작은바램입니다^^ 원더걸스 안에서, 각자의 곳에서 최선을 다해 진심으로 응원해 주시던 모든 분들께 진심으로 감사드린다는 이야기 전하고 싶었습니다.. 우리모두 앞으로도 각자 서 있는 곳에서 최선을 다하며.. 행복하고 감사한 날들 보내시길 소망합니다. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 To everyone who is celebrating Wonder Girls’ 13th year... Even though we are all in a new place and new journey, the memories of the years we spent together still remains unforgettably precious in our hearts. Your support and passion for us during all those years will always be treasured in my heart. Even though the ending of our era together made some people bitter and angry, all the good memories we had don’t just disappear. Even in the most bitter fan, those memories are still there somewhere. Rather than remembering only the sad part of the story, I hope we can remember the beautiful parts of the story so that the value of our story increases as time passes... I truly want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for your passionate support and love throughout the years. I hope your lives ahead of you are filled with happiness and thankful days #WG13th #20021026

On the same day, former Wonder Girls rapper Yubin also took to her own Instagram account to share her own message of gratitude.


"Wonder Girls' 13 year anniversary. The relationship we began back in 2007 has already flew by like this. I always have only a grateful heart for you all," she wrote. "Up until this moment, I have built up many memories, but in the future, I promise I am going to make even more awesome days!!"

Yenny, who currently works under the stage name HA:TFELT, also wrote her own message to fans through Instagram.


"No way, it's already been 13 years?! Why does time go by so quickly? To commemorate 13 years, I will give you a spoiler! I'm in the middle of preparing a full-length album. I will show it to you all in the near future," she revealed, adding a picture that reads '1719.' "To Wonderful [Wonder Girls' fans] who gave me love and supported me for a long time and to everyone else, thank you."



Meanwhile, Wonder Girls debuted on February 10, 2007 through the single "Irony."

I miss them

Yubin's Instagram name is "iluvyubin"?

