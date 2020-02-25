32

DSP Media & 'Produce x 101' trainees reveal dance cover of GOT7's 'Hard Carry'

DSP Media trainees DSP N have revealed a dance cover of GOT7's "Hard Carry"!

Label trainees Lee Jun HyukSong Jae WonPark Si Young, and Son Dong Pyo got together to take on GOT7's intense choreography for their 2016 track "Hard Carry". Viewers of Mnet's 'Produce x 101' may remember Lee Jun Hyuk and Son Dong Pyo from the survival show, while Park Si Young and Song Jae Won appeared on MBC's 'Under 19'.

Check out the trainees' cover of "Hard Carry" above!

