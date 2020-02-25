LABOUM's Solbin in talks to join 'Convenience Store Morning Star' starring Kim Yoo Jung & Ji Chang Wook

LABOUM's Solbin is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming drama 'Convenience Store Morning Star'.



Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook were previously confirmed as the leads of the Lifetime drama, and on February 25, Solbin's label Global H Media clarified reports about her casting. The label stated, "It's true Solbin has received an offer to appear in the drama, and she's currently looking over the role in a positive direction."



As previously reported, the drama will revolve around a handsome, but slightly off convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) and a 4-dimensional, late-night part-timer with a shady past, Jung Saet Byul (Kim Yoo Jung). The story is based off of a popular webtoon of the same name.



'Convenience Store Morning Star' is expected to premiere this fall.