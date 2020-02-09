BLACK6IX fires up anticipation with MV teaser for 'CALL MY NAME'

On 9 February, boy group BLACK6IX unveiled their MV teaser for upcoming comeback "CALL MY NAME".

After almost a year and a half, the group is set to make their comeback with their 2nd Mini Album "Nice To Meet You" on 12 Feburary, 6PM (KST).

In the MV teaser, the group exudes fiery charisma with strong dance moves that compliments the heavy beats of the song.





Leading up to the release of their album, the group is also hyping their fans up with a series of releases scheduled. Check out their promotional schedule below!



