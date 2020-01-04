2

Posted by germainej

TST (Top Secret) reveal making of 'Countdown' MV

TST (Top Secret) have revealed the making of their music video for "Countdown"!

TST made their comeback with the artsy "Countdown" MV this past week, and the above making-of film reveals behind-the-scenes footage. You also get a closer look at the beautiful art museum that was the MV setting.

Watch the making of TST's "Countdown" above and the MV here if you missed it! 

