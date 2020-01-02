TST (TopSecret) have dropped their music video for "Countdown"!
In the MV, TST perform in the middle of an art museum with art projected all around them. "Countdown" is the title song of the group's fourth single album of the same name, and it's about counting down to love starting with someone.
Watch TST's "Countdown" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
2
1
Posted by48 minutes ago
TST (TopSecret) drop 'Countdown' in artsy MV
TST (TopSecret) have dropped their music video for "Countdown"!
0 285 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment