Posted by germainej

TST (TopSecret) drop 'Countdown' in artsy MV

TST (TopSecret) have dropped their music video for "Countdown"!

In the MV, TST perform in the middle of an art museum with art projected all around them. "Countdown" is the title song of the group's fourth single album of the same name, and it's about counting down to love starting with someone.

Watch TST's "Countdown" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

