Parc Jae Jung has released his music video for "Easy Determination".
"Easy Determination" is the latest release from Mystic Entertainment's 'Listen' series, and it's about the determination to improve yourself and become a better person. The MV features a drawn and changing story of a couple.
Listen to Parc Jae Jung's new song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Parc Jae Jung draws a couple in 'Easy Determination' MV for 'Listen' series
