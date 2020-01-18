MAMAMOO's Solar reveals her awkward first meeting with Kassy

MAMAMOO's Solar revealed her awkward first meeting with Kassy.



On the January 17th episode of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', Solar revealed her first impression of her recent collab track with Kassy, "A Song from the Past", saying, "It has the feeling of a 90s song, and that's why I prepared performances of songs from the 90s and early 2000s that listeners could reminisce about."



MC Yoo Hee Yeol asked how Solar and Kassy came to collaborate, and the MAMAMOO member explained, "Neither of us knew each other, but my agency head, composer, and her agency head are best friends." Kassy then joked, "It's like an arranged marriage prepared by adults."



As for their first impressions of each other, Kassy said, "I've seen her a lot on TV, but my personality is kind of shy with strangers. In my heart, I wanted to express how happy I was to meet her, but we were both shy," while Solar responded, "When I first saw her, she was so tall. I just thought, 'She's tall.'"



Watch Solar and Kassy talk about their first meeting above, and check out Solar's performances below!



