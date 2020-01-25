Lee Young Ja shares the ultimate dduk guk recipe

Lee Young Ja shared her ultimate dduk guk (Korean rice cake soup) recipe for a Lunar New Year feast.

On January 25's episode of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', Song Eun Yi asked the panel, "I always end up eating overcooked rice cakes when I eat dduk guk. What is your protip for a delicious dduk guk?"

EXID's Hani said, "My mom always cooks the rice cakes separate from the soup base. If you just pour the finished soup over the precooked rice cakes, you won't end up with mushy rice cakes."

Lee Young Ja then shared her ultimate dduk guk recipe. "My tips for cooking dduk guk is seasoning the rice cakes. Normally rice cakes in dduk guk would just add chewy texture, but if you season them you can actually taste flavors. Season with soy sauce and/or salt to your taste, put them in when the soup base comes to the boil so that you can enjoy them as soon as they are ready."





She continued, "Also, I season the soup base with pollock roe. You don't need salt. We do this on the west coast."

Check out the clip above! Would you put this recipe to the test?

