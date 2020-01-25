OnlyOneOf's Love won't bore you in latest 'unknownartpop2_1' teaser image

OnlyOneOf's Love has dropped a teaser image for 'unknownartpop2_1'.



After Junji, Yoojung, and KB's teaser images, Love is next with a laid-back concept. In his teaser, the OnlyOneOf member sits next to a dining table, and his caption states, "Oh it will never be boring. Whatever you imagine."



As previously reported, the group dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE'.



OnlyOneOf's comeback is set for January 30 KST.



