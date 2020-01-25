5

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

OnlyOneOf's Love won't bore you in latest 'unknownartpop2_1' teaser image

AKP STAFF

OnlyOneOf's Love has dropped a teaser image for 'unknownartpop2_1'.

After Junji, Yoojung, and KB's teaser images, Love is next with a laid-back concept. In his teaser, the OnlyOneOf member sits next to a dining table, and his caption states, "Oh it will never be boring. Whatever you imagine."

As previously reported, the group dropped a strange yet dramatic teaser video for 'mesSAGE'.

OnlyOneOf's comeback is set for January 30 KST.

  1. OnlyOneOf
  2. L.O.V.E.
0 265 Share 63% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND