Joo Ji Hoon goes from crown prince to sexy lawyer in his character teaser for SBS drama 'Hyena'

SBS's upcoming Fri-Sat drama series 'Hyena' has unveiled a dynamic character teaser of actor Joo Ji Hoon, transforming into a sexy, elite lawyer named Yoon Hee Jae!

In his character teaser, Joo Ji Hoon immediately captures viewers hearts left and right with his sleek, modern businessman look, rocking neat suit styles matched with slicked back hair. A glimpse of his workout routine at the gym also shows just how perfect Yoon Hee Jae is in maintaining himself, both physically and mentally.

Meanwhile, SBS's 'Hyena' deals with the world of lawyers and the competitive nature of the profession, comparing the ruthless and cunning survival tactics of lawyers to hyenas in the wild. Also starring Kim Hye Soo, Song Young Gyu, Kim Ho Jung, Hwang Bo Ra, and more, 'Hyena' is set to premiere this February 21 at 10 PM KST!

