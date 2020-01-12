5

4

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GREE is ready to make his next move in MV for new single 'Stop It'

AKP STAFF

GREE is back with a new single!

On January 13 KST, the Brand New Music rapper released the music video for the song "Stop It." The single is an upbeat track, where GREE takes a break from rapping to sing about his frustrations over a girl he is confident has feelings for him despite the way she resists being upfront with him about her emotions.


The music video shows GREE singing on a bridge in the middle of Seoul's Han River with the romantic view of the city's skyline behind him.


Check out the music video above! 

  1. MC GREE
0 245 Share 56% Upvoted
EXO, Lay
EXO's Lay sweeps Chinese end-of-the-year awards
5 hours ago   18   10,776
EXO, Lay
EXO's Lay sweeps Chinese end-of-the-year awards
5 hours ago   18   10,776
BTS
BTS now has 6 MVs over 600 million
10 hours ago   10   2,471

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND