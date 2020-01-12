GREE is ready to make his next move in MV for new single 'Stop It'

GREE is back with a new single!

On January 13 KST, the Brand New Music rapper released the music video for the song "Stop It." The single is an upbeat track, where GREE takes a break from rapping to sing about his frustrations over a girl he is confident has feelings for him despite the way she resists being upfront with him about her emotions.





The music video shows GREE singing on a bridge in the middle of Seoul's Han River with the romantic view of the city's skyline behind him.





Check out the music video above!