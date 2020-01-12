5

Music Video
Posted by danisurst

ENOi make playful comeback in vibrant MV for comeback single 'Cheeky'

The boys of ENOi are back with a new single!

On January 13 KST, the group released their first mini album 'Red in the Apple,' featuring their new title track "Cheeky." The single deals with the exciting feeling of discovering new emotions that had never previously been felt before, and as a reference to the name of the album, is centered around a playful apple motif.


Meanwhile, ENOi performed the single on the January 13 broadcast of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out the music video for "Cheeky" above!

She_her_her701 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Totally cute concept , a good beat as well - the boys rock it with flashy vibrant colors , tickled pink with the hair colors - yes this is a fizzy K- POP delight.

