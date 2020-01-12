ENOi make playful comeback in vibrant MV for comeback single 'Cheeky'

The boys of ENOi are back with a new single!

On January 13 KST, the group released their first mini album 'Red in the Apple,' featuring their new title track "Cheeky." The single deals with the exciting feeling of discovering new emotions that had never previously been felt before, and as a reference to the name of the album, is centered around a playful apple motif.







Meanwhile, ENOi performed the single on the January 13 broadcast of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out the music video for "Cheeky" above!