Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

Red Velvet wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + performances from B.O.Y, ATEEZ, SF9, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk and April's Naeun!

On today's episode, SF9 came back with "Good Guy," VERIVERY returned with "Lay Back," ATEEZ returned with "Answer," Jeong Hyo Bean made a comeback with "Sometimes," VOISPER returned with "Keep Going," Dream Note came back with "Wish," ENOi returned with "Cheeky," and ANS returned with "Say My Name."

As for the winner, Noel, Red Velvet, and Momoland were nominees. In the end, Red Velvet won with their single "Psycho."

Other performers were Nature, DONGKIZ, B.O.Y, MCND, and TST.

Check out this week's performances below!

COMEBACK: SF9

COMEBACK: VERIVERY

COMEBACK: ATEEZ

COMEBACK: ENOi

COMEBACK: ANS

MCND

TST

B.O.Y

Momoland

