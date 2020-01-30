4

Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, & cast attend script reading for OCN's 'Off Duty Investigation'

The cast and crew of OCN's new crime/action drama 'Off Duty Investigation' recently got together for their first script reading, ahead of the series' premiere this spring!

'Off Duty Investigation' will mark actor Cha Tae Hyun's first returning production since his hiatus last year. The star will be playing the role of an overly passionate detective, who would go as far as to fabricate evidence if it meant solving a crime. Opposite Cha Tae Hyun, actress Lee Sun Bin takes on the role of an equally passionate documentary program PD, chasing after crime stories worthy of TV with her life. 

Also starring Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, and more, viewers can look forward to a medley of crime solving, comedy, action, and more when OCN's 'Off Duty Investigation' premieres later this April!

