Momoland postpone their Japanese fan meetings in light of Coronavirus threats

On January 30, Momoland's Japanese agency revealed, "Due to various reasons, Momoland's upcoming fan meeting 'MOMOLAND Japan Fan Meeting 2020 ~ Happy Time with Merry ~', scheduled to take place in Tokyo on March 19 and in Osaka on March 21, have been postponed."

All fans will be refunded in full for the postponement of both shows. A representative from MLD Entertainment also confirmed, "It's true that Momoland's two fan meetings have been cancelled, and we have not yet decided on further details."

Various other K-Pop artists have decided to cancel their scheduled events both overseas and within Korea, in light of the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus.

