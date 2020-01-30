10

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Momoland postpone their Japanese fan meetings in light of Coronavirus threats

AKP STAFF

On January 30, Momoland's Japanese agency revealed, "Due to various reasons, Momoland's upcoming fan meeting 'MOMOLAND Japan Fan Meeting 2020 ~ Happy Time with Merry ~', scheduled to take place in Tokyo on March 19 and in Osaka on March 21, have been postponed." 

All fans will be refunded in full for the postponement of both shows. A representative from MLD Entertainment also confirmed, "It's true that Momoland's two fan meetings have been cancelled, and we have not yet decided on further details." 

Various other K-Pop artists have decided to cancel their scheduled events both overseas and within Korea, in light of the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus. 

  1. Momoland
4 790 Share 71% Upvoted

3

diadems-1,223 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

It speaks well of MLD to act out of genuine concern for Momoland, MLD staff and their Japanese fans by not exposing any of them to the risk of infection. Health is more valuable than money.

Share

2 more replies

0

AnonymousInsider295 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Finally more and more places are cancelling/postponing things. Having so many people in one place at a time can be really bad at a time like this. so its good for everyone's safety and health. Hope to see more companies and venues taking this stance.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Luna, Jonghyun
Luna makes a touching post about Jonghyun
11 hours ago   14   19,507
ITZY, TXT
ITZY & TXT achieve Rookie Grand Slam Status
12 hours ago   58   9,238

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND