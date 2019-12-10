Watch 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

Acclaimed film director Bong Joon Ho of the hit film 'Parasite', recently nominated for various awards at the 'Golden Globes', 'Critic's Choice Awards', and more, appeared as a guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on December 9!

On this episode, Jimmy Fallon asked Bong Joon Ho to try and describe 'Parasite' with a brief summary, as everyone who has seen the film finds it extremely difficult to describe other than "It's so good". After a few tries, Bong Joon Ho finally just answered, "It's a funny, scary film," making Jimmy Fallon facepalm!

Next, Bong Joon Ho shared what went through his mind during his 8-minute long standing ovation after 'Parasite' first premiered at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival', also making viewers laugh! Check out the interview for yourself, above.