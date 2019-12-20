MAMAMOO's Moon Byul walks a snowy hill in 'Snow' MV teaser

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has dropped her music video teaser for her special solo song "Snow"!



In the surprise MV teaser, Moon Byul spends a snow day alone as she walks up a hill. "Snow" is a part of the MAMAMOO member's 'A Miracle Three Days Before Christmas' event, and it releases on December 22 KST.



As previously reported, Moon Byul is also holding a photo exhibition in celebration of her birthday on December 22, but before then, she'll be holding a special event for fans. Up to 800 MAMAOO fans will be able to attend Moon Byul's photo exhibition, where they can expect a special sale of goods as well.



Watch Moon Byul's "Snow" MV teaser above!