Stray Kids upload spoiler images ahead of teaser release for 'Clé : LEVANTER'

Stray Kids have released spoiler images ahead of their teaser release!

On social media, Stray Kids announced that the teaser for 'Clé : LEVANTER' will be released at 12 PM KST on December 2. For the fans who had been waiting for a release at 0 AM, JYP Entertainment shared three photos instead as spoilers. As screenshots from the video, these images signal yet another dramatic choreography for their intro.

Are you excited for their new video? Make sure to tune in to the official teaser release later today!