Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan shares thoughts about his cover of IU's 'Love Poem' in behind the scenes video

AKP STAFF

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan released behind the scenes video for his cover of IU's "Love Poem".

In this video, Seungkwan talked about what the song meant to him and what he wanted to express through this cover. He mentions that the first time he heard this song, he immediately empathized with the lyrics, "It matched my situation recently, and also spoke my thoughts.". He adds that, he covered this song carefully, to convey his thoughts to CARAT and the important people around him, as well as to cheer them on.

Seungkwan also revealed that he wrote to IU personally to ask for the instrumental of the song, which he is very thankful that IU delightfully agreed to.

Check out Seungkwan's cover of "Love Poem" below. 

0

MOlilara95 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

I can't understand why is there people that dislike this article.

Anyway good luck Seungkwan!

0

myouuu525 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Our Boo. I really love how brave and outgoing he is. He is never afraid to ask or get SVT invited to variety shows. He really works hard to promote SVT and get their name known. Not to mention his beautiful voice.

