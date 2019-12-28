KBS World TV translator comes forward to make sure international fans' voices are heard



On December 28, a staff at KBS World TV's YouTube published a post on the channel. In the post, the staff introduces themself as the translator for the channel, as well as a K-pop fan personally.





The translator talked about "2019 Gayo Daechukje" and conveyed that they empathized with the fans as a fellow fan. They promised to summarize and translate international fans' comments and deliver them to as many branches (of KBS) as they can.

The full post reads:

"Hello, everyone.

This is your KBS World TV translator.

It's a Saturday night here in Seoul but I think my mood isn't different from many K-pop fans. Maybe it's because I'm an ordinary K-pop fan, too.

KBS headquarters has its own official website and many teams to respond to fans' voices. They are already doing it so official statements will be there.



But the whole reason I started communicating directly with you, the international fans, through World TV’s YouTube community tab is that I believe the international fans' voices DO matter and they should be heard even when they are not different from the ones in Korea.



After I finished live streaming of the festival last night, I came home, woke up this morning and read most of the comments.

Starting Monday, I will summarize your opinions, translate them, no matter how long it takes, and deliver them to as many branches as possible. As a translator, it’s the first thing I can do now, and if I find more I can do, I will do it.



Thank you!"

