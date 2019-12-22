Ryan Reynolds & Adria Arjona guess the age of 'Running Man' members

Hollywood stars guessed the age of individual 'Running Man' members.

On the December 22nd installment of the variety program, the main cast of the Netflix movie '6 Underground' Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, and Adria Arjona visited the SBS studio to chat and play traditional Korean games with the permanent members!

As they were getting acquainted, the members asked the three Hollywood celebrities to guess the age of some of the 'Running Man' members. When asked to point out the youngest member, Adria Arjona chose Jeon So Min, thinking that they were the same age: twenty-seven. Hearing this, the female entertainer was thrilled to be taken as a twenty-something, but soon revealed that she is indeed thirty-four.

When asked to guess Ji Suk Jin's age, Adria Arjona responded "thirty-six?" while Ryan Reynolds approximated forty-two. Ji Suk Jin, whose real age was fifty-four, proudly revealed the correct answer and the two guessers couldn't hide their shock.

After learning of their ages, Adria Arjona told Jeon So Min, "We're gonna talk afterward. You're gonna have to tell me some of your secrets," and Ryan Reynolds, dumbfounded, called Ji Suk Jin, "Dad?"

