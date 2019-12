MONSTA X's Minhyuk and NCT's Jaehyun want you to tune in this Christmas Day for the heartwarming '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'!

In their wintry '2019 Gayo Daejeon' teaser above, Minhyuk and Jaehyun hint at a medley of amazing performances perfect for warming you up during the col winter, including a Christmas-themed stage by BTS, as well as an emotional performance by a legendary artist, and more!

The '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' airs this December 25 via SBS.