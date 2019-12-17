Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Song Kang, & more confirmed for new 'Netflix' original thriller series, 'Sweet Home'

'Netflix' will be working with director Lee Eung Bok of 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Mister Sunshine', and 'Goblin' for a new thriller series, titled 'Sweet Home'.

Based off of a popular webtoon of the same name, 'Sweet Home' tells the story of a lonesome high school student named Hyun Soo, who moves into a strange apartment after losing his family. There, he encounters shocking mysteries amidst his neighbors.

The male lead role of Hyun Soo will go to rising actor Song Kang of 'Netflix' original series 'Love Alarm'. Opposite Song Kang will be actor Lee Jin Wook, playing a secretive man known as Pyun Sang Wook. Actress Lee Si Young joins the drama series as a character unseen in the original webtoon, named Seo Yi Kyung.

In addition, rookie actor Lee Do Hyun of 'Hotel Del Luna', Kim Nam Hee of 'Mister Sunshine', Go Min Si of 'Love Alarm', veteran actors like Kim Gap Soo, Kim Sang Ho, and more will join the cast of 'Sweet Home' for an exciting, haunting thriller production.

