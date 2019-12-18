Mind U have revealed heartbreak in their music video teaser for "Wrong Number".
In the MV teaser, a man and woman tear up as they think back on their times together. "Wrong Number" is an orchestral ballad about calling someone from your past late at night.
Mind U's "Wrong Number" drops on December 20 KST.
9
5
Posted by18 hours ago
Mind U reveal heartbreak in 'Wrong Number' MV teaser
Mind U have revealed heartbreak in their music video teaser for "Wrong Number".
0 595 Share 64% Upvoted
Log in to comment