Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

Mind U reveal heartbreak in 'Wrong Number' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Mind U have revealed heartbreak in their music video teaser for "Wrong Number".

In the MV teaser, a man and woman tear up as they think back on their times together. "Wrong Number" is an orchestral ballad about calling someone from your past late at night.

Mind U's "Wrong Number" drops on December 20 KST.  

