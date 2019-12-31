iKON hint at their comeback in 2020

From December 30-31, iKON greeting their fans in Japan with 'iKON Year End Live 2019', bringing their tour to a close after 9 spectacular shows in Nagoya, Yokohama, Kobe, and more.

Also during their finale concert in Japan, the iKON members celebrated member Donghyuk's birthday, which falls on January 3. The group members then shared some of their plans in 2020 with fans, raising anticipation as they revealed, "We are preparing to release a new song. We plan on going on even more tours in 2020, with a lot of new songs to perform. Please look forward to it."

Finally, iKON bid their fans goodbye at the end of the show with, "We will do our best so that iKON as well as iKONICs can be happier in 2020."

It seems that iKON will be making their first comeback as a 6-member group some time in 2020, after suffering from B.I's departure in 2019.

