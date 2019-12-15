ITZY and Shindong make cameos in Woojoo Jjokkomi (Heechul, Lee Soo Geun)'s Christmas song 'White Winter'

'Knowing Bros' castmates Super Junior's Heechul and comedian Lee Soo Geun have come together as project duo Woojoo Jjokkomi for a special Christmas song!



On December 15 KST, the music video for their single "White Winter" was unveiled, a part of SM Entertainment's 'STATION X' holiday project 'STATION X 4 LOVEs for Winter.'



"White Winter" is a contemporary Christmas carol-like track, which was recorded in a '90s holiday pop ballad style complete with warm jazz piano and guitar accompaniment.



The music video for the song takes place during a rehearsal for a fictional music show, where Woojoo Jjokkomi is the act to follow popular JYP Entertainment rookie group ITZY. While at first, ITZY seems a little skeptical of the duo's performance, they slowly begin to succumb to their charms, ending the video by giving them a cheerful standing ovation. Heechul's Super Junior groupmate Shindong is not only seen in the role of Woojoo Jjokkomi's manager, but also stage produced the music video.



Check out the music video for "White Winter" above!

