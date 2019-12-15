KOZ Entertainment R&B singer Dvwn drops MV teaser for debut single 'Last'

A new singer is making his debut out of Zico's label!

On December 15 KST, KOZ Entertainment unveiled the music video teaser for singer Dvwn's debut song "Last," the title track on his single album 'Dawn Defibrillation Vol.1' (lit. trans). The song is a slow and relaxing R&B single with a looping lyrical guitar, with the calming mood of the track augmented by serene shots of Dvwn alone in the Netherlands.





Meanwhile, previously to signing with KOZ Entertainment, Dvwn first became popular through his SoundCloud releases, where his fans were first able to listen to his debut song. He also featured on Zico's recent single "Being Left."





"Last" is set for release on December 16.





Check out the music video teaser above!

