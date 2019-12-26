Crush releases MV for Nighty Night





Soloist Crush is just released a new MV!

On December 26, he released the music video for his single "Nighty Night" which appears on his album "From Midnight to Sunrise". "Nighty Night" is an R&B/soul track featuring singer Zion.T. In the music video, Crush plays with his dog, Doyou in front of a fireplace. Separate snippets featuring Doyou are also included in the MV.

Meanwhile, Crush will be holding a year-end concert "CRUSH ON YOU: From Midnight to Sunrise" over 3 days on December 28, 29 and 31 at SK Olympic Handball Stadium.

Check out the MV above!