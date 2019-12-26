6

4

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Red Velvet will be attending year-end festivals but there will not be group performances

AKP STAFF


SM released an official statement dated December 26 stating “With the exception of Wendy, Red Velvet will still be attending KBS’s Gayo Daechukje and MBC’s Gayo Daejeon as 4 members. The 4 memberswill proceed with their scheduledcollaborations and MCing, but there will not be Red Velvet’s own stages.”

Previously, Red Velvet's Wendy was involved in an accident where she fell off the stage while rehearsing for SBS’s Gayo Daejeon stage last Saturday. She sustained facial injuries and fractures on her wrist and pelvis and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wendy also said that she is currently in the hospital for treatment and will focus on the treatments until recovery.

SBS is also currently under fire for delivering a short apology regarding this incident. SBS apologized to fans and viewers as Red Velvet will not be able to make it for the live stage of Gayo Daejeon. They also added that they hope for Wendy's speedy recovery and that SBS will pay closer attention to safety management in the future.

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Wendy
2 2,688 Share 60% Upvoted

1

jhopes-shadow1,413 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

Fuck you SBS!

Now we wont be able to see Red Velvet performing to 'Psycho'. Even their prerecorded performance had horrible camera work. 😭

Share

0

Moondoggie1983265 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

I am so torn on this. Yes, I really want to see Psycho. But also I want to see it at its best so I’m glad there aren’t performances. I want RV to do well and I love love love them but I’d like the members to get some time to come to terms with what happened and not develop anxiety or anything. I’m sure they’d also like to spend time with Wendy. So I almost wish they’d just take a breather until the new year.

I don’t know. This whole thing just sucks so hard. Fuck you SBS.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Red Velvet, Wendy
Dispatch releases details of Wendy's accident
5 hours ago   62   131,943
Red Velvet, Wendy
Dispatch releases details of Wendy's accident
5 hours ago   62   131,943

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND