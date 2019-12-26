Red Velvet will be attending year-end festivals but there will not be group performances



SM released an official statement dated December 26 stating “With the exception of Wendy, Red Velvet will still be attending KBS’s Gayo Daechukje and MBC’s Gayo Daejeon as 4 members. The 4 memberswill proceed with their scheduledcollaborations and MCing, but there will not be Red Velvet’s own stages.”

Previously, Red Velvet's Wendy was involved in an accident where she fell off the stage while rehearsing for SBS’s Gayo Daejeon stage last Saturday. She sustained facial injuries and fractures on her wrist and pelvis and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wendy also said that she is currently in the hospital for treatment and will focus on the treatments until recovery.

SBS is also currently under fire for delivering a short apology regarding this incident. SBS apologized to fans and viewers as Red Velvet will not be able to make it for the live stage of Gayo Daejeon. They also added that they hope for Wendy's speedy recovery and that SBS will pay closer attention to safety management in the future.