17

6

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 hours ago

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops music thumbnail preview of 'Villain'

AKP STAFF

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music thumbnail preview of "Villain".

After "I Like That", Lee Jin Hyuk is giving fans another teaser of the tracks on his upcoming solo album 'SOL'. "Villain" has a hip hop beat and centers around the theme of being a bad boy.

Lee Jin Hyuk's 'SOL' releases on November 4 KST. Watch his MV teaser for "I Like That" here if you missed it

  1. UP10TION
  2. Lee Jin Hyuk
  3. VILLAIN
3 1,370 Share 74% Upvoted

2

sparklepeach79126 pts 20 hours ago 1
20 hours ago

ha is this song dedicated to mnet ? cause it fits them so well.. 'villain'

Share

1 more reply

0

thealigirl82,056 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

ooo this one sounds good too. i hope he gets to perform it

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Singer Ham Jung Ah Has Passed Away
45 minutes ago   0   582

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND