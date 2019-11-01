UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk drops music thumbnail preview of 'Villain'

UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk has dropped a music thumbnail preview of "Villain".
After "I Like That", Lee Jin Hyuk is giving fans another teaser of the tracks on his upcoming solo album 'SOL'. "Villain" has a hip hop beat and centers around the theme of being a bad boy.
Lee Jin Hyuk's 'SOL' releases on November 4 KST. Watch his MV teaser for "I Like That" here if you missed it.
