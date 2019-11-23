Super Junior's Shindong sheds 17kg (37 lbs) in just a month

Super Junior's Shindong lost a whopping 17kg (37 lbs) in just 4 weeks!

When he announced that he will be going on a weight loss journey for his healthier self, he weighed 116kg. Just in a month, he now weighs 99kg. He has also shared that his waist went from 41 inches to 36 inches. He said he is very happy to see his old clothes getting big and feeling more energetic when he is performing on stage.

His goal weight is 75kg and other members are encouraging his fitness journey. Are you also rooting for his weightloss journey?