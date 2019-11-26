Lee Dong Wook promises a wild ride in preview for his self-hosted talk show with guests Gong Yoo & Jang Do Yeon

SBS has dropped a lively preview for actor Lee Dong Wook's first ever, solo talk show, 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk'!

The short, but exciting preview first shows actor Lee Dong Wook entering his talk show studio for his very first recording. He then vows, "Because this show includes my name in the title, I'll do anything," and you can tell he means it by his funny little jig!

Then, the crowd goes wild as Lee Dong Wook's first ever talk show guest emerges - 'Goblin' co-star Gong Yoo! Finally, Lee Dong Wook's co-host Jang Do Yeon joins the fray, but once she gets a glimpse of her first guest, she faints due to Gong Yoo's inexplicable good looks.

Stay tuned for the premiere of SBS's 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk', premiering on December 4 at 10 PM KST!