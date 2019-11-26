Lee Seung Gi reveals that his voice became coarse in the military + slowly recovering so he can sing

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi assured fans that he'll be returning to his career as a solo artist soon, once his voice has recovered.

Although the star debuted as a singer, Lee Seung Gi has not released new music since 2016, before his military enlistment. Regarding the topic, Lee Seung Gi assured, "I haven't let go of the string of my singing career. I've always had it in mind, but after I returned from the military, my vocal chords were very damaged. I would shout loudly during my service, and so my voice became coarse and some of the previous injuries did not have time to heal. During the past year after my discharge, I realized that my body wasn't recovering like I wanted, so earlier this year I spent time recovering by doing yoga and taking care of myself."





He also added, "I don't have any specific plans, but I do have thoughts about releasing an album. If I do return as a singer, it will at least be a mini album with a few songs, rather than a simple single, so I'm keeping an eye out for the right time. I'll work hard and show a good side."

