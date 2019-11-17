IU finally meets her other half from 'YOU & I' in 'above the time'

IU has finally met up with her other half from "YOU & I".

In "YOU & I", she asked the boy to wait for her in the future, and to call her name when she finally got there. IU finally reached the future in "above the time", and Lee Hyun Woo was right there waiting for her. IU's "above the time" is the sequel to her 2011 song "YOU & I". IU mentioned that she started working on “Outside the Time” in 2018, while thinking of the date that appeared at the end of the "YOU & I" music video (December 31, 2019).



