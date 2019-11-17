5

1

Music Video
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

IU finally meets her other half from 'YOU & I' in 'above the time'

AKP STAFF

IU has finally met up with her other half from "YOU & I".

In "YOU & I", she asked the boy to wait for her in the future, and to call her name when she finally got there. IU finally reached the future in "above the time", and Lee Hyun Woo was right there waiting for her. IU's "above the time" is the sequel to her 2011 song "YOU & I". IU mentioned that she started working on “Outside the Time” in 2018, while thinking of the date that appeared at the end of the "YOU & I" music video (December 31, 2019).

Check it out above.

  1. IU
3 2,032 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Hermand2,073 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

Another great song from IU. Just like You&I, this song show how good a singer IU is.

Share

0

cupidkyumi736 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

This is so cute, I love how it's a direct sequel to You&I. Glad to see Hyunwoo and IU working together again!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND