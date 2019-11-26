4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils list of star presenters including Kim So Hyun, Park Seo Joon, Lee Hyun Woo, & more

AKP STAFF

The upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2019' has unveiled a list of star presenters, who will be  brightening up this year's festivities. 

Attending the 'MMA 2019' in order to present various awards this year will be: actress Kim So Hyun, actor Park Seo Joon, actor Lee Jae Hoon, actor Lee Hyun Woo who recently returned from his mandatory military service last month, actress Lim Soo Jung, announcer Jang Sung Gyu, actor Choi Woo Sik, actress Han Ji Hye, actress Hong Soo Hyun, as well as comedian Hong Hyun Hee!

Fans can catch the 'Melon Music Awards 2019' this November 30 beginning with its red carpet event, via 1TheK's YouTube, Kakao, and more. 

  1. Choi Woo Sik
  2. Hong Soo Hyun
  3. Kim So Hyun
  4. Lee Hyun Woo
  5. Lee Jae Hoon
  6. Park Seo Joon
1 2,442 Share 80% Upvoted

0

heretic1726 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

Kim So Hyun 😍

Share
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi discusses season 2 of 'Vagabond'
14 minutes ago   1   1,339

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND