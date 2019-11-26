'Melon Music Awards 2019' unveils list of star presenters including Kim So Hyun, Park Seo Joon, Lee Hyun Woo, & more

The upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2019' has unveiled a list of star presenters, who will be brightening up this year's festivities.

Attending the 'MMA 2019' in order to present various awards this year will be: actress Kim So Hyun, actor Park Seo Joon, actor Lee Jae Hoon, actor Lee Hyun Woo who recently returned from his mandatory military service last month, actress Lim Soo Jung, announcer Jang Sung Gyu, actor Choi Woo Sik, actress Han Ji Hye, actress Hong Soo Hyun, as well as comedian Hong Hyun Hee!



Fans can catch the 'Melon Music Awards 2019' this November 30 beginning with its red carpet event, via 1TheK's YouTube, Kakao, and more.