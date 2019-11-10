Movie 'Kim Ji Young Born In 1982' hits 3 million admissions at the box office

The movie 'Kim Ji Young Born In 1982' has hit 3 million admissions at the box office.

According to the Korean Film Council, the movie, based on the feminist novel by the same title, has reached a total of 3,059,516 admissions at the box office on November 9. Despite its third week at the box offices, the movie has maintained a steady pace of admissions. Initially, the film had received a broad spectrum of mixed responses, in light of its political subject matter.

With the latest record, the film has become the 16th movie with the highest admissions in 2019. Check out the celebratory photo featuring the main cast members Gong Yoo and Jung Yoo Mi above!