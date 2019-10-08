2

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Zico drops guide version of 'Move' from 'Produce x 101'

AKP STAFF

Block B's Zico dropped a guide version of the song "Move" from 'Produce x 101'.

Zico and Pop Time composed the song, while Zico wrote the lyrics. Viewers may remember that "Move" was used as part of the concept challenge songs on Mnet's 'Produce x 101', and the team SIXC performed the song on stage. The track is also a song on X1's debut album 'Quantum Leap' alongside their title song "Flash".

The Block B member has now dropped his own version of "Move" in the form of the original guide song above!

  1. Zico
  2. MOVE
0 604 Share 67% Upvoted
LABOUM, Solbin
LABOUM open up about the pains of dieting
3 hours ago   5   2,799
BTS
BTS is Tokopedia’s New Brand Ambassador
20 hours ago   1   1,700

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND