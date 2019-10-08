Zico drops guide version of 'Move' from 'Produce x 101'

Block B's Zico dropped a guide version of the song "Move" from 'Produce x 101'.



Zico and Pop Time composed the song, while Zico wrote the lyrics. Viewers may remember that "Move" was used as part of the concept challenge songs on Mnet's 'Produce x 101', and the team SIXC performed the song on stage. The track is also a song on X1's debut album 'Quantum Leap' alongside their title song "Flash".



The Block B member has now dropped his own version of "Move" in the form of the original guide song above!