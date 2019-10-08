NU'EST's Minhyun to feature as guest on 'Superman is Back'

NU'EST's Minhyun will be featuring as a guest on 'Superman is Back'.



On October 8, KBS's 'Superman is Back' confirmed Minhyun would be hanging out with singer Hong Kyung Min and his daughter Rawon on the family reality show. The show's reps stated, "Hwang Minhyun participated in filming for 'Superman is Back' today. He's filming with Hong Kyung Min's daughter Rawon. The day of the broadcast is undecided."



In other news, Minhyun is currently starring in the musical 'Marie Antoinette', and NU'EST will be dropping their mini album 'The Table' on October 21 KST.