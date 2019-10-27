GOT7 drops appealing sets of 'Call My Name' teaser images for JB, Yugyeom, Jackson, & Jinyoung

GOT7 has dropped individual sets of comeback teaser images.

Following several batches of group photo teasers, GOT7 returned with an even more appealing individual images for JB, Yugyeom, Jackson, and Jinyoung. Five images were released for every member, highlighting the individual charm that alludes to the dandy and sexy concept of the album.

The upcoming album 'Call My Name', featuring the title song "You Calling My Name", will be released on November 4 KST. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more batches of teasers to come!

[JB]

[Yugyeom]

[Jackson]

[Jinyoung]