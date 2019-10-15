Sulli reportedly requested legal action from SM Entertainment against malicious commenters

Sulli is reported to have requested legal action from SM Entertainment against her malicious commenters.



In an interview with Busan Report on October 15, an entertainment industry insider revealed Sulli had been suffering due to malicious comments. The insider stated, "Sulli went through a tough time dealing with malicious comments. She consistently asked her label to take action in order to deal with these comments."



She's said to have told the agency of the request through her manager. Though SM Entertainment did announce they'd be taking legal action against malicious commenters in 2018, the label later revealed the IP address of the user was registered in a foreign country, which made it difficult to track the user down. It's also reported the IP address was created temporarily just for the sake of leaving malicious comments.



The entertainment insider also stated the whole label management system needs adjustment, so labels focus on unpopular artists as well.



As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown, and police have announced an autopsy will be performed.

