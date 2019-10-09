2

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

VERIVERY sing 'My Beauty' for 'Extraordinary You' OST

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY are the voices behind "My Beauty" for the 'Extraordinary You' OST!

"My Beauty" is an upbeat ballad about being open and expressing your feelings when you realize you're falling in love with someone. The music video features Eun Da Oh (played by Kim Hye Yoon) as she navigates her emotions after finding out she's only a supporting in a manhwa with a pre-determined destiny.

Watch the "My Beauty" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below!

  1. VERIVERY
  2. MY BEAUTY
  3. EXTRAORDINARY YOU
0 184 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
21 hours ago   11   10,052
Block B, Zico
Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks
24 hours ago   23   16,774

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND