VERIVERY sing 'My Beauty' for 'Extraordinary You' OST

VERIVERY are the voices behind "My Beauty" for the 'Extraordinary You' OST!



"My Beauty" is an upbeat ballad about being open and expressing your feelings when you realize you're falling in love with someone. The music video features Eun Da Oh (played by Kim Hye Yoon) as she navigates her emotions after finding out she's only a supporting in a manhwa with a pre-determined destiny.



Watch the "My Beauty" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below!

