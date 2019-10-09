BLACKPINK under fire for allegedly being late to event feat. David Beckham

BLACKPINK is under fire for allegedly being late to an event featuring fellow guest David Beckham.



Both BLACKPINK and sports star David Beckham were reportedly scheduled to feature as guests for an event for a sportswear brand at Seoul's Times Square on October 9 at 11:55AM to 12:05PM KST. However, the YG Entertainment girl group is reported to have arrived 20 minutes later at 12:15PM.



David Beckham is said to have passed the time by taking photos with fans and other fan service and then joined BLACKPINK on stage after they arrived. However, some reps are denying they were late, and they have stated the girl group was set to appear during the second part of the event.



YG Entertainment has yet to reveal an official statement, and some netizens are criticizing the girl group for their supposed late arrival.