7

9

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BLACKPINK under fire for allegedly being late to event feat. David Beckham

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK is under fire for allegedly being late to an event featuring fellow guest David Beckham

Both BLACKPINK and sports star David Beckham were reportedly scheduled to feature as guests for an event for a sportswear brand at Seoul's Times Square on October 9 at 11:55AM to 12:05PM KST. However, the YG Entertainment girl group is reported to have arrived 20 minutes later at 12:15PM.

David Beckham is said to have passed the time by taking photos with fans and other fan service and then joined BLACKPINK on stage after they arrived. However, some reps are denying they were late, and they have stated the girl group was set to appear during the second part of the event. 

YG Entertainment has yet to reveal an official statement, and some netizens are criticizing the girl group for their supposed late arrival.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. DAVID BECKHAM
16 15,046 Share 44% Upvoted

2

ikimoai144 pts 60 minutes ago 1
60 minutes ago

First Jennie's hat being compared because it looks similar in style with Yang Hyun Suk's now this. I'm starting to get annoyed with these issues and I'm not even a Blink, just a casual AKP & Soompi reader. It's seriously just nitpicking at this point. I have yet to stan these girls because of lack of content to sustain my interest but I sincerely feel bad for them for being hounded by all these issues (some are actually just petty news blown out to put them in a bad light to be honest). No idol would want to be managed the way YG is handling them so I'm pretty sure if they had a choice, they'll want to be managed differently. Every small thing they do or say is magnified all the time. I just hope media and netizens (haters included) would just let them breathe. About being late, I would have understood the backlash if it was like 45 minutes or an hour at least. I know time is important and they have to be professional but things like this, being late for 20 minutes (if it is even true), I just don't think it's news-worthy. Some things are inevitable that may have caused them to not come on time. If the people at the event understood and didn't take it as a big deal, why blow it out of proportion.

Share

1 more reply

1

Skyliv5 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Lies. All proven to be lies

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
23 hours ago   12   10,407

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND